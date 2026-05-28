May 28, 2026 at 11:35 am

New Homeowner Sounds Alarm Over “Suspicious Person” in Community Park—Unaware She Is Publicly Blasting the HOA President

by Jayne Elliott

black man looking at his computer

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There are a lot of HOA stories where the HOA is the bad guy. This is a rare exception. This story is a short and sweet funny tale about the HOA president and a confused homeowner.

Imagine being the HOA president, and a new homeowner complains about a suspicious person in the neighborhood. She even includes pictures of the person.

You’d probably take the complaint seriously and maybe even want to ask a few follow-up questions.

In this story, one HOA president is in that exact situation, but there’s a twist. It’s a hilarious twist!

Keep reading for all the details.

The HOA is the hero this time

My dad is African American and went on a walk around the community park around 3 in the afternoon. He was wearing jeans, a polo, etc.

Someone who had recently moved in (maybe only 2 weeks) sent an email to the president of the HOA because they were unable to attend the meeting.

They said they had a photo of a ‘suspicious person’ who had been ‘obviously casing peoples houses to rob them’ and included photos of my dad.

This is hilarious and so ironic!

The president of the HOA emailed back that they were “very concerned after seeing the photos” and would “stop by her house to discuss the issue in person”.

The scheduled a time to talk and come up with safety strategies.

My dad is the president of the HOA.

It had to be hard to keep a straight face.

He said the look on her face when she opened the door was priceless.

He then proceeded to discuss the ‘issue’ with her like she hadn’t emailed a picture of him asking her “Now why did you feel concerned for your safety?” and “What about him made you think this man was a threat?”

She didn’t send any more complaints.

That is so funny!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who complained about an employee, not realizing they were talking to that same person.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person was the voice of reason.

2026 05 26 at 6.42.24 PM New Homeowner Sounds Alarm Over Suspicious Person in Community Park—Unaware She Is Publicly Blasting the HOA President

Another person calls the story “glorious.”

2026 05 26 at 6.42.40 PM New Homeowner Sounds Alarm Over Suspicious Person in Community Park—Unaware She Is Publicly Blasting the HOA President

It was impressive!

2026 05 26 at 6.43.01 PM New Homeowner Sounds Alarm Over Suspicious Person in Community Park—Unaware She Is Publicly Blasting the HOA President

This person has a different take on the story.

2026 05 26 at 6.43.25 PM New Homeowner Sounds Alarm Over Suspicious Person in Community Park—Unaware She Is Publicly Blasting the HOA President

Okay, okay, so a lot of HOA presidents are pretty suspicious, but we know that’s not what the lady who complained meant. It’s ridiculous that she complained about someone just walking through the neighborhood park.

I hope she learned a really important lesson that day not to jump to conclusions.

She was probably quite embarrassed when she realized her mistake, but the HOA president did a very impressive job of acting like this was a perfectly serious matter.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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