Rude Neighbor Moved A Pile Of Snow In Front Of Their Driveway, So He Called Another Neighbor Called “Mr Plow” And They Got Revenge By Blocking Them In Completely

by Matthew Gilligan

It pays to be a good neighbor…

And I’m here today to tell you that it also DOES NOT pay to treat your neighbors like dirt!

And this story proves it!

Check out what happened.

A lot of snow, jerk neighbor and a neighbor with a plow.

“We just got 14” of snow in a 24 hr period.

Some neighbors just can’t be chill…

My neighbor across the street decided to blow all the snow from his driveway right in front of my driveway.

This guy is a major lawn care jerk.

Mows grass, blows leaves and tosses branches into the street constantly.

Super dangerous for motorcycles.

This was gonna be fun!

I called my neighbor , Mr Plow, and asked him if he could dig me out.

He was thrilled to plow mine, 2 other driveways and some extra road snow to fill the jerk neighbor’s driveway.

He’s been out there 2 hours trying to plow it out.

Also the county plow has filled the end of it back up.

My only wish is that I could have turned on my garden hose and soaked into a huge ice block.

It’s not going to stop him from being a jerk, but it’s been wonderful watching him suffer.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

One person was impressed.

Another reader had some advice.

This Reddit user said it wasn’t worth it…

And this individual offered some advice.

Right back at ya, buddy!

