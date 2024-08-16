Rude Neighbor Moved A Pile Of Snow In Front Of Their Driveway, So He Called Another Neighbor Called “Mr Plow” And They Got Revenge By Blocking Them In Completely

It pays to be a good neighbor…

And I’m here today to tell you that it also DOES NOT pay to treat your neighbors like dirt!

And this story proves it!

Check out what happened.

A lot of snow, jerk neighbor and a neighbor with a plow. “We just got 14” of snow in a 24 hr period.

Some neighbors just can’t be chill…

My neighbor across the street decided to blow all the snow from his driveway right in front of my driveway. This guy is a major lawn care jerk. Mows grass, blows leaves and tosses branches into the street constantly. Super dangerous for motorcycles.

This was gonna be fun!

I called my neighbor , Mr Plow, and asked him if he could dig me out. He was thrilled to plow mine, 2 other driveways and some extra road snow to fill the jerk neighbor’s driveway. He’s been out there 2 hours trying to plow it out. Also the county plow has filled the end of it back up. My only wish is that I could have turned on my garden hose and soaked into a huge ice block. It’s not going to stop him from being a jerk, but it’s been wonderful watching him suffer.”

Right back at ya, buddy!

