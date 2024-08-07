Rude Neighbor Reported Him To The Police For Some Landscaping Work He Did, So He Waited Until The Neighbor Was Selling His Home To Strike Back

If you have something to hide, like violations, unauthorized businesses, non-permitted spaces, or secrets, it’s best to stay quiet.

Because the moment you make ANY noise, people will find out everything you’re doing wrong too.

Read the story below and find out how karma rebounded hard!

Two can play at that game. Prior to kid’s birthday party, landscapers that my wife hired cut a dead tree bordering my property and county park land. However, a senior nagging neighbor told the landscaper to keep off the park land. The neighbor from two houses away then followed up by reporting my backyard to the county. A police officer visited, and a survey was done. My kids’ playground had to be moved up to 2 feet, and another neighbor’s patio had to be partially uprooted.

So, OP paid a visit to the neighbor.

I went to talk to this old jerk neighbor. He thought I was confronting him about the yard. I had a buyer interested in his home (I’m a Realtor). He showed me all around his house, before saying he just refinanced and plans to stay a long time.

OP discovered something from the senior’s property.

Fast forward a couple months, he lists his home for sale with an agent I’ve never met. It currently has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. But the tax record shows 2.5 bathrooms, so the work done was not permitted, and no permit was pulled.

So, they filed a complaint.

I filed a non-permitted work complaint. The house went under contract, and they agreed to repair a few items in the home inspection agreement. THEN, the Sherriff showed up, followed by an inspection. They had to spend thousands of dollars to have permits pulled after the fact, and prove the work was done to code, then repair it to code. Then they moved away.

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this story.

This makes a lot of sense.

A fellow relator comments.

This user shared quite a similar experience.

And here’s another story from another user.

Two can play this game!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.