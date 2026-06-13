Woman Staying at Her Mom’s House Is Asked to Leave Briefly for Visiting Sister, but Is Not Told When She Can Return

After escaping from an abusive relationship, it is not uncommon to have to go live at home with your mother while you get back on your feet.

What would you do if you were living with your mom, but when your sister said she was coming over, your mom said that you had to leave for a few hours because your sister hates you?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she had to leave immediately even though she was still in her pajamas, and her mom never even texted her to let her know when she could come home. Now she feels like she was mistreated.

Personally, I don’t think there is any doubt that her mom (and her sister) were out of line. I hope she can find a place of her own soon, so she doesn’t have to live with this awful family.

AITAH my mother kicked me out for 6 hours I, 27F, live with my mother because I had to flee an abusive marriage in another state (stalking, multiple assaults he was charged for, etc).

This family has some issues.

My sister, 23F, and I do not get along. I was a crappy older sister who didn’t reach out enough after leaving home, and she completely burned the bridge by doing something I felt was unforgivable. I don’t want what she did in the past to sway anyone’s opinion so I’m going to leave it vague.

It is sad that she can’t even be around while her sister is in the house.

I appreciate my mother so much for letting me live with her while I recover and get back on my feet. I feel her getting sick of me being here, so I’ve been working towards finding my own place and a stable job. My sister came to town to visit. My mom’s been cooking in preparation for the past three days. She said she was having my sister over for dinner and asked what I was going to do. I told her I’d just stay in my room, that it was no big deal. She just stayed quiet.

This is a lot to ask.

5pm today, my mother suddenly barges in and tells me I need to leave the house before my sister gets here. I didn’t sleep the night before (nightmares/ptsd symptoms), so I was already in pajamas and trying to sleep. I asked her if it was okay if I just sleep and promised not to even leave my room. I gave her a bit of attitude too, implying it was insane to ask me this so last minute when I don’t know many people in this city and had zero heads up to make plans.

It isn’t the end of the world, but it shouldn’t have happened.

She started saying that I’m ungrateful, that she never asks me for anything, that she’s only asking for a couple of hours, and raising her voice at me. A couple of hours isn’t that bad, and I’d do just about anything to get away from yelling. I agreed, got in my car, and got some coffee.

Oh, wow. She made her leave in her pajamas?

She pushed me out so quickly that I was still in my pajamas. I decided to just sit in my car and call some friends I’d been meaning to check in on to pass the time. When I explained the situation to my friends, they reacted like this was an absolutely insane thing for my mom to do. I kind of laughed it off.

What? Mom didn’t even text her to say she could come home?

Six hours later, sitting in a cafe parking lot at almost midnight, with many ignored texts asking when I was allowed to come back and concerns for my safety, I just decided to sneak back in. My sister was gone. My mom said nothing and seemed angry with me. AITAH for being like really upset about this? Or am I making a mountain out of a molehill here?

She really needs to find her own place to live.

Am I being a leech for living here in a situation where I’m clearly unwanted? I’m embarrassed that I’m even in this situation. I should be able to just provide for myself. I feel like I’m losing my mind. AITA?

This is a terrible situation and both her mom and her sister are making it needlessly worse. I hope she is able to get back on her feet soon, so she doesn’t have to live in a place where she isn’t wanted.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Additional details would be helpful here.

This commenter is exactly right.

She is surrounded by abusive relationships, though.

This person thinks she should leave, today. I agree.

Her mom really seems like a monster. She needs to move out right away, and get some help.

Her husband wasn’t the only one who was abusive to her. It is clear that her whole family treats her really poorly. She really needs to get her life on track and move out of there as soon as possible.

The current living conditions just aren’t sustainable. Once she is able to move out, I would dramatically limit the amount of contact I have with the family going forward.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.