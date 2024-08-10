Rude Neighbor Wants To Swap Parking Spots Due To An Upcoming C-Section, But They Don’t Want To Give It Over Because They’re Disabled And Can’t Walk Long Distances

It gives you a great feeling to help others when you can. Whether it’s with a household chore or something that improves their quality of life.

So, what would you do if someone who’s been rude to you asks for a favor? Would you go ahead and do it, or would you refuse?

In the following story, we meet a woman in this very situation, and now she’s unsure about whether to help or not. Let’s see what’s going on.

WIBTA for not letting a neighbor use my parking spot? My apartment complex has assigned spaces, and mine is right near the entrance. This is perfect because I’m disabled. Last year I let a neighbor borrow my spot for a few months because her daughter broke her leg. Her spot was only 5 spaces down from mine, so unless I was having a very bad day, I could walk it fairly easily. We just had to let the complex manager know what was going on, so there was no ticketing or towing. Another one of my neighbors is going in for a c-section in 2 weeks and wants to borrow my spot. The problem is that her spot is across the lot and would be hard for me to walk. Plus she’s been rude to everyone. She’s told me that I am not disabled, I’m lazy.

Here’s the dilemma.

She yelled at my husband for ‘stinking up the entire building’ when he was taking the cat litter to the trash. I’ve asked other neighbors and they said they can’t smell anything. I have litter robots so it scoops automatically and we take the litter outside every other day. She says that since I traded spots before, I should again. Both instances were valid medical issues, but I like the first and I don’t like her. Plus, I couldn’t easily get to her spot on good or bad days. WIBTA?

Yikes! That’s not a good way to make friends!

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this.

Generally, you can’t drive for two to six weeks after a C-section.

Therefore, she should keep her spot and let the lady figure it out.

