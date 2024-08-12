Rude Neighbor Used A Snowblower To Block Their Vehicle In, So They Decided To Strike Back And Built A Huge Wall Of Snow

Boy, this story was sure satisfying!

And I say that for a number of reasons.

The first is that it’s about 100 degrees outside right now and the thought of winter makes me happy.

The second reason is because this person really nailed it in the revenge department!

Check out what happened!

The Great Wall of Pennsylvania. “My ex and I lived on the main street of a small town. We were next to an older couple (early 60s) who lived above their car restoration business. Their building fronted right on the sidewalk, and ran the full length and width of their property. There was a garage door in the middle of the front of the building. It was recessed, set back almost the length of a car, so there was a sort of tunnel/carport. That’s where they parked the antique car that was their primary transport. The curb to either side of the garage apron was painted yellow. I had parked our minivan (as was my preference) in front of our house just outside the No Parking zone when we got a big snowfall. It was almost a foot, and it was wet and heavy.

That’s not cool…

The husband used a snowblower and cleared their sidewalk and driveway. He blew half of it into a big pile right in front of our van, right up against it. Some even landed on our windshield. There was a car parked a foot behind us, so we had to go through where that pile was if we wanted to drive anywhere. The pile was over four feet tall at its peak, and most of it was about three feet, just low enough to see over when he backed out. I did some rough calculations and determined it was nearly a metric **** ton and a half of snow. I rang their doorbell, hoping to start a dialog about it; they didn’t answer.

Let’s get to work, son.

I didn’t see all that snow as a problem. I saw it as an opportunity. It was the raw material that dreams are made of. My stepson and I spent hours working on that pile. We were up half the night, and I’ve never seen my stepson put so much effort into anything else, before or since. He understood grandeur of my plan, and he shared my commitment to it. Together, we made something magnificent and awe-inspiring. We built a wall. The hard part was that even with the snow from our sidewalk, there wasn’t enough to realize my vision. I needed more. I did the neighbor on the other side of our twin. I added the snow from along the side of our house, carrying each shovelful to the sidewalk for my stepson to add. Then I got smart, and started shoveling snow from the backyard onto a tarp so I could drag a big pile around with each trip. It started on the curb by the front of the van and completely enclosed and concealed the No Parking sign.

Impressive!

It went through (and clogged) the gutter and went out into the street at an angle, ending just over a car width from the curb just before the neighbors’ driveway. It was nine and a half feet tall, eleven feet long. It was a foot thick at the curb end and widened to more than three feet thick. We used a storage bin to make blocks, and we sprayed each one with water. We used slush as mortar. That thing wasn’t coming down without heavy equipment. For weeks afterward, whenever he wanted to leave, his wife had to stand in the street and wave him out when it was clear. The street sloped up slightly towards their property, so a lake formed on their side of the wall and extended to the far end of their property. It was ankle-deep where the gutter was, so she had to walk around it. I found out from another neighbor that they called the cops. But I had checked the local ordinances, and it was completely legal. It was entirely within the footprint of the pile the husband had made, it was just taller. There were no restrictions on height; all the relevant ordinance dictated was that a pile of snow couldn’t present a risk of damage to property, and the wall didn’t; it was structurally sound.”

They won’t be going anywhere for a while…

