She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating On Her, So She Gave Him a Smelly Surprise When She Packed His Things for Him

Mild revenge on cheating husband. “About 6 years ago now, my then husband never came home one night. I was pregnant with our second child, our first was 5, he had been having an affair with my best friend and was leaving me for her. I don’t remember a lot about that time in my life, but I do remember packing his things for him.

It was right after Easter, and we had about 4 dozen Easter eggs laying around. I took every single one of them, put them in every pants and shirt pocket, smashed them in the pocket, folded and placed them neatly in a garbage bag.

We’ve since maintained a decent relationship to coparent, he told me a few years later he had that bag of clothes sitting in his car for a few weeks and thought there was a rotting animal in his trunk because of the smell. He had to throw all of those clothes away, we both laughed and agreed he definitely deserved it.”

