She Found Out Her Parents Stole Her Identity To Get $60K In Loans And Credit. So She Got The Cops Involved And Now They’re Furious She Turned Them In.

We all want our parents to make us feel loved and safe.

It’s a reasonable expectation.

Unfortunately, the young person got the opposite feelings from her parents, so she had to take a stand.

Read her story to see what happened.

AITA for going to the police immediately when I found out my parents took out debt in my name. My parents took out credit cards and loans in my name. It was fine when they were paying the bills but they got behind. I don’t have a key to the mailbox so I never saw the bills or anything.

So she tries to get some control of her life.

Now I am about $60,000 in debt because of them and I cannot afford to pay that off.

I told them that they needed to clear the debt immediately and change the house rules so my boyfriend could spend the night. They said that they didn’t have the money to pay the debt and that I could not strong arm them into changing the rules of their house. I called my auntie and asked her if I could please come stay with her for a bit. She let me and asked a lot of questions.

It becomes clear to her that her parents are using her.

Then she showed me a dozen Reddit posts about parents screwing up their kids future and kids allowing it. I went to the police and reported it. My parents got arrested and charged. They are furious with me. I know they didn’t spend the money on me. I do not know what they did spend it on. I don’t care. I feel bad for them but I’m not letting them screw up my future. AITA?

Such a heartbreaking situation. Some parents are so toxic.

Here’s what people are saying.

As soon as I read that it was “fine” I knew that she was still a puppet on strings. It’s so sad.

Yes. I hate that she feels bad about it.

I can’t fathom why anyone would do that to someone else, especially your own children.

Much more sad, too. You only have two parents. I’m glad her aunt is great.

I’m imagining how time consuming and frustrating all these tasks are.

I hope she finds some peace in all this.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.