She Just Wanted To Spend Time With Her Friend, But When His Dad Tried To Pay Her Things Got Weird

High school is a hard time for many teenagers, especially those that struggle to fit in.

In this story from Reddit, a new student befriends one dealing with some differences, but when the boy’s dad gets involved, things get weird.

The details are going to explain it all!

AITA for telling my parents about my friend’s dad trying to pay me to date his son?

I’m really freaked out by all this and I feel awful so please be nice even if I suck. 🥺

Spoiler: she doesn’t suck.

I (15F) started a new school in April last school year so I didn’t really have a lot of time to make new friends before summer. I ended up sitting at lunch next to a boy named Kyle (16M) who wasn’t sitting with anyone either. He’s a little weird and turns out he’s autistic, but I didn’t want to eat alone so I saw he had a space camp t-shirt on and asked him if it was fun. Space and astronomy are something he is like obsessed with so he told me all about space camp and then started talking about other space stuff. It was actually kind of nice because I didn’t have to say much and it was interesting plus he was really excited to talk about it, so win-win.

Happenstance brought two people together that needed a friend, and a friendship developed.

We sat together most lunches until school was out and talked a little over the summer so we’re friends now I guess. He’s in a couple of my classes this year so even though I have other friends now we still hang out. He invited me this weekend to come over for dinner and see his new telescope that he got for his birthday. It sounded fun so I went and met his parents and they seemed really happy that he had a friend over. Like his mom was super clear that I can come hang out anytime I want.

But then Kyle’s dad had to go and make things weird.

The telescope is pretty neat, he can control it with his laptop so we got to see some nebulas and different things. I had to go home since it was getting late and Kyle’s dad said he would drop me off since it’s just like 10 minutes away and he was going to grab a couple things from the store anyway. I let my parents know and they said it was ok. Kyle’s dad was doing the dad chat while we were in the car and then said it was really nice of me to be friends with Kyle and asked if we were dating.

Why did he need to go and make things awkward?

I thought he was just teasing me so I laughed and said no. And then it got really weird because he was like trying to talk me into dating Kyle and said if I’d take him to the homecoming formal he’d pay for everything and a little extra.

He basically propositioned her on his son’s behalf, so of course she told her parents.

I didn’t know what to say because it was creeping me out so I just laughed and then we got to my house so I said thanks and went inside fast. I wasn’t going to tell anyone but my dad figured out that something was wrong so he came and asked me if everything went ok for real and I told him about Kyle’s dad. He said not to worry about it and that I don’t have to date anyone or go to a dance with anyone if I don’t want to.

Her parents handled things well, but it sounds like things didn’t go quite so good at Kyle’s house.

Kyle was out of school Monday and Tuesday and yesterday he was looking really bad and like he was avoiding me so I asked him if he had been sick. He said his parents had been fighting ever since Sunday about something his dad said to me and it made him so upset and nervous that he couldn’t come to school. So my parents must have talked to his parents about what happened and now I feel like I messed up because it caused a big deal and hurt Kyle. I know it was a big thing for him to have a friend over and now he feels really bad about it.

Parents seem to always intervene in the worst possible ways.

Let’s see what the commenters on Reddit have to say.

Top comment said that not only did she do the right thing telling her parents, she did right by Kyle not telling their classmates.

Another said the situation is sad all-around, and there should be no rush for high schoolers to get into relationships.

You have to call out people that do inappropriate things, said this commenter.

She did what she was supposed to do, and shouldn’t feel badly about it.

Things did not have to get this weird, said this comment.

This is the perfect example of when helicopter parenting goes wrong.

How embarrassing for everyone involved.

