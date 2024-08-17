She Made Plans To Go To Her Cousin’s Wedding, But When She Found Out Her Breastfed Four-Month-Old Couldn’t Come, She Backed Out. He’s Saying She’s The Inconsiderate One.

Is it too much to ask a woman with a young baby to fly to another country without her husband to go to a family wedding?

AITA for telling my cousin I can’t come to his wedding because of no child rule? “My cousin is getting married at the end of August in California at a vineyard. No one in the family is in California so to go I need to get a hotel. Me, my mom, and brother found an AirBNB that relatively close. Also I should mention my husband is posted abroad and won’t be coming; I was going to fly to the US for this. The invite came out only three weeks ago and we had to scramble to find a place.

The issue now is that I have a 4 month old baby who won’t take a bottle. She had to drink from an open cup one time because I needed to take a driving exam and that is the longest she has ever been away from me. They just let us know that no children under 12 are allowed. So I told them that logistically I can’t come.

They suggested that me and my mother go back and forth to the AirBNB to watch the baby and I said it’s just too big of a deal. To fly all the way there, pay for an AirBNB and then go back and forth during the wedding. It just doesn’t seem worth it, it’s a lot of effort to do all of that by myself with a small baby. The airbnb and plane are still refundable at this point.

My cousin is mad that I’m cancelling as they paid per head and can’t reduce the amount at this point. I said they can try and find someone else to invite. I said it’s his fault that they didn’t write the child rule on the invitation. He said I should not be stingy and get a babysitter, I don’t know anyone in that area of California and honestly paying for a babysitter on top of an AirBNB and flight is ridiculous to me. He says it’s standard to not bring children to weddings… So AITA for cancelling close to the date because I can’t bring my baby with me?”

