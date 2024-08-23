She Thinks Her Parents Have Helped Her Sister Out Too Much, So When Her Sister Begs Her To Babysit Her Kids And Even Offers To Pay She Turns Her Down Cold

It is nice to help family out and be willing to babysit once in awhile?

Yes.

Should it be required?

That’s the question in today’s story,and this woman definitely things people can go too far when handing out favors.

Let’s see why the little sister refuses to babysit for her older sister…

AITA for refusing to babysit my nieces When my (28f) sister May (30f) was twenty she got pregnant with her daughter Reece. My parents immediately rushed to coddle her and help her and her now husband Mike (33m) with everything. She continued college while my parents paid for everything she and her child would need. Mike worked with my dad as an intern at his company while also continuing going to college and this continued even after she gave birth. My parents would watch her kid until she or Mike came home and I always found that to be very unfair on my parents.

Well after college May and Mike got married and had two more kids (twins 4f) and they have great lives. They both work late hours some times so my mom or dad will watch the kids until either one comes home. I again think this is unfair and absolutely hate how they are using my parents as free babysitters. It’s uncool in my opinion.

Well my parents decided to visit my aunt in another state and left Tuesday. I was happy about this because this will force my sister to grow up and learn that she can’t use our parents the way she does. Well that didn’t happen because she asked me if I could watch the twins for an hour until Mike comes home while she takes Reece to the hospital after she hurt herself. I immediately told her no and told her to find someone else.

She was disappointed and then spent a half an hour on the phone asking everyone she knew if they could watch the twins. Everyone said what I said and she nearly broke down crying when she looks at me. She began begging and telling me she’ll even pay me for watching them just this once. I again told her no and that they are her kids and she needs to finally grow up and actually watch them. She said nothing and quickly got the kids out and in the car before driving off.

An hour later I was called by my mom and she was telling me how disappointed she was in me and how family helps family. I said they do but I refuse to coddle May the way she and dad did, that May needs to grow up and watch her own kids. Mom said nothing before hanging up. So AITA for refusing to babysit?

This was an emergency situation and she did not take that into consideration.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

It seems to be the consensus that she was the one in the wrong.

Not wanting to babysit is one thing, but not making an exception in an emergency situation is quite different.

Majorly rude.

