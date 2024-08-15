She Yelled At The Neighbor’s Kids For Throwing Fruit Into Her Pool. Now Tensions Are Rising Between Her And Their Mother.

Keeping your home pool clean is a big task. In fact, between leaves from trees and bugs falling in, it’s a never-ending job.

So, what happens when you catch your neighbor’s children throwing fruit into your pool?

Do you let them have their fun? Or do you yell at them and ask them to stop?

In today’s story, you’ll meet a homeowner who dealt with this very situation.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for yelling at my neighbor’s kids, even if they thought it was harmless “fun”? I was working in my office yesterday when I heard loud bangs and splashes in my backyard, followed by laughter. I looked outside and saw my neighbor’s kids on their trampoline, throwing fruit from their trees into my backyard and trying to make shots in my pool basketball net. My pool had at least 20 pieces of fruit in it, and it was all on the cement. Luckily, my dog wasn’t out there because she would have eaten it.

Uh oh, here it comes.

I ran outside and yelled, “STOP THAT RIGHT NOW! GET DOWN FROM THERE!!” I don’t think I’ve yelled that loud in my life.

I startled them because they didn’t know I was home, and one of them started crying while the other said, “I’m telling my mom you yelled at us!” And then they took off for inside. My neighbor came out when I was cleaning the fruit out of my pool and asked why I yelled at her children. I explained to her what had happened.

The mother did not take it lightly.

She told me that, “They are just looking for things to do; their whole summer was taken from them, and they were just having fun.” She also said, ” It’s my job to discipline them, not yours.”

I hadn’t really had a whole lot of interactions with this neighbor, and this was probably the most I’ve talked to her. I yelled at them because they were destroying my pool, which now I’ll probably have to drain, and they could have broken a window or hurt someone if any of my family were out there. AITA?

Sure, they were just having fun, but it was at someone else’s expense.

Let’s see what the folks at Reddit had to say about this.

