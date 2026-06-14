They Called the Cops on Neighbors Who Parked in Front of Their House. It’s a Public Street.

Imagine living in a neighborhood where the only parking is street parking, and the street parking is first come first served. What would you do if your elderly neighbors hated it when you parked in front of their house? Woul16d you park somewhere else or fight back?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and their neighbors sound absolutely crazy and way too obsessed about the street parking in front of their house. The police have gotten involved, but it hasn’t helped.

Now, the frustrated couple isn’t sure how to get this neighborhood drama to stop. They just want their elderly neighbors to back off!

Let’s read the whole story.

Our elderly neighbors are harassing and slandering us over a public parking spot — and it’s been a year of hell We live on a street where parking is only allowed on one side — and of course, our house is on the side where you can’t park. About 95% of the houses on the street have their own driveways and garages. Ours doesn’t, so our only option is street parking. There are 4 spots across the street between a few houses. I used to just park in whichever was available. All was fine — until about a year ago.

This would be so frustrating!

That’s when the elderly couple (probably in their 60s–70s) who live directly across from us decided they owned the street space behind their driveway. It happens to be the spot I parked in most often. They started putting cones in it to block me and anyone else from using it. After a few days of this nonsense, I just started moving the cones and parking there again. It’s a public street. First come, first served.

This neighbors sound crazy!

They lost it. They called the cops on me. The police told them that it’s not legal to claim a public spot with cones. They flipped out — full-on screaming at the officers. After the police left, they walked across the street and dumped glitter all over our front walk. Caught on camera, but whatever.

The neighbors are way too obsessed with the street parking!

Since then, it’s been a year of passive-aggressive (and sometimes aggressive-aggressive) harassment: • They now park their own car in the street in a way that takes up two spaces — just to limit parking for anyone else. So instead of 4 usable spaces, now there are 3. And if I can’t get a spot, I end up parking way down the block. • Reminder: they have their own driveway and garage, so they have plenty of off-street parking. They just choose to park like this to punish us. • They monitor the street from their window and immediately move their car into that spot the moment I leave it.

The list continues…

• They harass us when we’re outside, muttering insults or yelling. • They’ve thrown trash into our yard (caught on our security cam — we called the cops, who did basically nothing). • They’ve started deliberately triggering our cameras just to flip us off.

Why would the neighbors believe them?

• They’ve apparently been spreading rumors about us — some of our other neighbors who used to be friendly now act cold. • Their car was recently keyed (not by us), but they instantly accused us to the police and neighbors. I handed over our camera footage to show we had nothing to do with it.

They just want the insanity to end!

We’re in our mid-30s, just trying to live our lives and not get dragged into this weird suburban turf war. We avoid them at all costs, but it’s tough when they live directly across the street and won’t let it go. We’re documenting everything — videos, timestamps, even the petty stuff — in case things escalate or we need legal protection. But I’m honestly just tired of the drama. Has anyone dealt with neighbors like this and found a way to keep their sanity? Or does this just never end?

It’s too bad they don’t have anywhere else to park their car, and it’s too bad the cops don’t seem to be helping.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see if Reddit has any advice.

This person offers sympathy.

Here’s some reassurance that they’re doing the right thing.

Another person offers several suggestions.

Here’s some more advice.

The neighbors may actually need some sort of medication. Their actions sound pretty crazy. If they’ve been living there for a long time and just suddenly started being obsessed and crazy about these street parking spots, something is off. Contacting senior services or their relatives wouldn’t be a bad idea.

In the meantime, proof is important. This couple clearly isn’t doing anything wrong. It’s awful that they have to deal with such crazy neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.