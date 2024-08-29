Sleep Deprived Man Is Sick Of His Neighbor’s Wild Parties, So He Gives Them A Face Full Of Eggs And A Fine From The Police

Who doesn’t love a good party?

I’ll give you a hint: your neighbors!

Just because you’re living your Shakira fantasy singing “Hips Don’t Lie” doesn’t mean the people downstairs appreciate your vocal talents at 3 am.

So when this user was tired of his neighbor’s incessant partying, he expected the a visit from the police to solve things.

When that didn’t work, he had to resort to some more creative revenge!

Check it out!

Noisy Neighbor Gets Two Tickets My buddy and I had a month long Airbnb place in Cali, Colombia. We both worked online to finance our adventures. On a weeknight, a neighbor had a party but then got super drunk after her guests left. She proceeded to blare music (from discoteca grade speakers) at 2am. I had to wake up at 4:30 am to work. I’m a gringo, married to a Colombian and have been living here for several years.

And while he could understand a cultural difference in his new locale, he also needed his sleep.

I know that it’s a different culture and I shouldn’t be confrontational, but I couldn’t take it anymore. I went to go speak with this person and noticed that that cops were already there giving her a ticket (several people in complex reported her). I surreptitiously watched on while she got a ticket, thinking that I’d be able to get a few hours of sleep in.

But if he wanted his neighbor to pay for her loudness, he would have to get involved himself!

This woman had the gull to slam the door in the police officer’s face and blast her music to live concert level decibels. I spoke with the police and they said that they couldn’t do much other than writing up a ticket. Time for some pinche gringos to take action! Our plan was simple and indeed petty: Toss a few eggs into her open window.

His aim proved true, and soon the neighbor had egg on her face. Literally.

We hit our our target with great accuracy and double timed it back to our hide out. We immediately started hearing the drunkard wailing in frustration. At this point a different set of cops show up and wrote her another ticket. She wanted them to investigate the egging, but they pretty much shrugged and said “que pena, señora.”

There is a clear lesson to be learned here. Don’t mess with a man’s sleep, no matter how great your party is going!

Reddit said that in their neck of the woods, the bobbies wouldn’t have even shown up to bust them.

This Colombian, said not every neighborhood is the same beast, at least during weekdays.

Finally, another Colombian said that he was lucky he didn’t experience any retaliation for his egging.

I hope these people learned their lesson.

