Someone Kept Dumping Bottles In Their Yard, So They Found Out Who It Was And Made Sure His Wife Knew

Kept finding bottles of peppermint Schnapps in my yard. I collected then waited. “I bought a house on a corner when I moved to this area. I kept the yard cut and clean. This corner seems to be a place where trash was thrown out regularly.

From the beginning I kept finding peppermint schnapps pints along one of the fence lines. The first one I hit with a mower. It seemed every day I would see one on my property in the same spot. I knew it had to be a neighbor, so I quit throwing them in the recycling bin and started to collect one after another. I hoped to eventually find whoever had this bad habit. I filled one huge contractor bag. Then one turned into two. One day I was off early and trimming the hedges by the house. Then I heard it. A thunk followed by something hitting the fence. I finally caught the litter bug.

Now I have the car and driver. I jumped in my truck and headed the direction the guy went. He had just got out of the car and went inside. I drove back home and loaded the heavy bags of glass pints. Later that evening I went to this mans house. There was another car in the driveway. I got out, rang the doorbell and walked back to get the bags. An older woman answered the door as i was coming back. She asked if she could help me. I said yes. I told her that I’ve dealt with this problem and was tired of it.

The husband had now come outside. I took one bag and dumped it on the driveway. Bottles broke and flopped around. I grabbed the other bag and did the same. I told them that i was sick of picking up after him and had better not see another pint in my yard. She immediately turned to him and started yelling. Apparently he had a bad drinking problem and promised that he quit. He would down the pint before he got home and my yard was his dumping zone. I never did see another bottle of Schnapps after this.”

