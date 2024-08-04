Someone Tried To Save A Parking Space By Standing In It, But She Wasn’t Having It Because She Was There First

I’ve seen people try to save parking spots by standing in them and trying to wave away other cars…and all I can do is laugh because it never works!

And it only leads to shouting matches…and sometimes worse things…

Are y’all ready for an entertaining story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page?

Let’s get started!

AITA for trying to park my car in a space someone was standing in for themselves? “My husband and I were in my car and getting ready for his birthday dinner at a popular hibachi place tonight. This restaurant shares a parking lot with another chain restaurant that is also popular so there are limited spaces on a Saturday night. We pull in and right up front in between both buildings is two spots—one, that someone is backing out of and another to the left of it. There’s a truck that’s already got its blinker on. For the space with the car backing out so I put on my blinker for the one next to it. Truck backs into the space and go to pull into the empty one.

What’s this?

Only now there’s someone in the space. At first she was off to the side so I assumed she was trying to cut through the spaces to get into the restaurant but then she full on just hung out. So I started to pull into the space and she stuck her hand out at me and said “no” without any further explanation. This is where I got annoyed. There is no other car around trying to get into this space. Just her standing in it. So I inch forward. She stands her ground. I decided fine, and put the car in park. After a minute another car pulls up and puts their blinker on and gets really close to my car as if to shove me out. It’s whoever she was waiting for.

Let’s just wait…

I told my husband that I think it’s bull **** that people do this and it should be first car gets the spot. He told me to wait her out. Five minutes go by with us sitting in the car, scrolling Facebook, texting our friends who are watching from the restaurant, and her calling people. I finally was like, “I’m gonna break. This isn’t worth it.” And my husband says, “I’m gonna see who is in the car.” He gets out and walks over. Chick in the spot starts freaking out. He calmly was talking to the female driver of the vehicle and says, “come on this is stupid you have to admit. We got here first.” While her friend is hollering not to talk to him and roll her window up.

Take a hike!

My brother chimes in from the restaurant sidewalk, “you’re being childish, get out of the way.” And she loses it. Starts insulting everyone. They all start arguing (I’m just sitting in my car with the window down listening) and she is now cursing. A bystander hollers “if the cops show up they are going to make YOU move, not the car so just give up already!” And she said, “fine!”, looks directly at me, “I guess you won you stupid dumb *****.” AITA for trying to park there and then for not moving?”

That’s not how it works!

Outta my way!

