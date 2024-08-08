Someone Tried To Take Her Money From A Laundry Machine, So She Made Sure They Had A Bad Washing Experience.

I remember the days when I used to live in apartment buildings with shared washing machines and dryers…and I don’t miss them at all!

Neighbor thought they could stop my washing cycle midway and steal my laundry money. “I used to live in a country where it’s very common to have a few common washing machines for the building, instead of personal ones in rentals, and these are found in the basement. You would generally have to pay to use it, usually via a card. You would insert the card in a separate machine, it would take out about $2.50 per washing cycle (yep, read that right) and could take the money back at the end if it hadn’t used it all (though not everybody in the building knew that! We would teach this to nice neighbors).

Many buildings would have a fixed time schedule for each apartment in the building, but not my building. It was free for all and my boyfriend and I thought we got lucky, because some of our friends would only have a few hours every 2 or 3 weeks! Which we thought was absolutely disgusting, because we come from a country that (clearly) has a different standard for cleanliness. In fact, one of our pet peeves was people touching our laundry after it was washed and, even worse, leaving it right on top of the extra dirty machines. We were so worried about it that we would generally do our laundry very early on Saturday morning before people would want to use the machines, and we would keep a lot of timers to ensure we would be down before the cycle was finished.

One day, I go down about 2 minutes before the end and I find my laundry on top of the washing machine, dripping wet and the machine being currently in use. I am about to lose my mind. I start swearing in my language, ready to call my BF down to get enraged with me, when I realize this person is using my money for their laundry!

So I get my card out, put it in the machine and take the rest of my money out, effectively blocking the machine mid cycle and leaving the door blocked until you put more money in. I had to of course rewash my laundry, but we were very careful about checking it frequently this time… Hope you like your smelly clothing!”

