‘Is that kind of shady or am I overreacting.’ – Tattoo Customer Was Upset That An Artist Used Her Design For Another Customer

I don’t have any tattoos, but even I can admit that I’d be pretty peeved if I came up with an original design that I wanted on my body and a tattoo artist went behind my back and put the design on someone else’s body.

That’s exactly what happened to a woman named Olivia who talked to TikTok viewers about what happened.

Olivia said, “I went in last week with a design that I really wanted to get. It’s a very unique piece, okay? This isn’t just something you see on Pinterest and get.”

She said the artist told her he’d draw up a design for her based on what she brought in. Olivia explained she hadn’t heard from him for a week after her visit but then she got a surprise.

She said, “Yesterday, I was scrolling through Instagram and there he was. He posted a story of him with the design that I asked him for on someone else.”

Olivia was shocked at what transpired because she said she and her friend are loyal customers to this artist.

She said to viewers, “Is that kind of shady or am I overreacting? Because I know some artists don’t even like repeating flash and stuff like that, let alone a design that a loyal client came in and asked you for.”

I would be pretty angry too!

Who steals art like that?!

