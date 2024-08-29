Students Are Suddenly Standing Up During A Teacher’s Lesson And He’s Confused Why It’s Happening Until He Realizes They’re Trying Not To Fall Asleep

Falling asleep on the job is pretty universally frowned upon.

But if you had a rough night’s sleep, it’s hard to keep your eyes from drifting off a little bit.

And sometimes no matter what you do: a red bull, a walk around the office, or a few jumping jacks, you still can’t keep yourself from dozing off!

But when this user was teaching at a military school, he was confused as to why his students were standing up, until he realized they were trying not to fall asleep!

Check it out!

Why are you standing? A long time ago, when mainframes ruled the earth, I was asked to go give an all day presentation at a military school that had our hardware. It was going to be about our latest networking hardware and software, and as someone that knew lots about it, I was selected. Get set up in the large lecture hall. Pretty soon everyone files in a military fashion, gets seats and I get the nod from an officer that I’m good to go.

Because Mom taught me to be nice, I started off with a “Goodmorning I’m Kilte….” and was drowned out by a loud “Good Morning Sir”. Wow. Ok, so it’s going to be like that. So I get started again. And I’m soon in full marketing / professor mode with gestures, arm pointing, pretty much full kabuki theater.

Cadet stands up. I stop, and go “Hi do you have a question?” “Sir, no sir”. Weird but ok. Back to my interpretive dance routine describing a three letter networking environment with multiple physical and logical units. Soon another cadet stands up. I stop, and go “Hi do you have a question?” “Sir, no sir”. Ok, stay calm, this will be fine, it’s going fine.

As I turn back to my slide with pictures with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the side, another cadet stands up. Three times a charm, maybe a question? “Do you have a question?” “Sir, no sir”. “Ok, I have a question, why are you standing?” “To keep from falling asleep Sir.” Ahhh the penny drops. Turn to my first standee, “Is that why you are standing?” “Sir, yes Sir!!” A quick look at the final standee, with my eyebrow in a full Spock arch, and they respond “Sir, Yes Sir!!!”

“Ok, let us take a 20 minute break then.” The officer assigned to explained to me that falling asleep would earn punishment, but standing up and then falling asleep was fine. I made sure we had extra breaks for the rest of the day.

You miss 100% of the naps you don’t take!

You can take that to the bank.

