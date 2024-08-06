Teenager Couldn’t Sleep Because Of Her Parents’ Friends In Their Hotel Room, So She Stared Them Down Until They Left

During a tiring trip, we all just want to rest and recover, especially if we woke up really early.

AITA for making my parents’ friends leave? I (14f) was on a trip with my parents, my sister (12f), and some other families that we have known for a long time. We were staying in a hotel with them, and each family had a different hotel room. Soon, me and my sister decided to go to sleep (we had left very early, so we were really tired), and some of the parents came in.

I thought they’d just talk to my parents and leave, but then my dad brought out a bottle of wine and some glasses. I went into my bed and asked my mom how long they’d be here. She said they’d leave at around 10-10:30 (it was 9:30 at this point). I said ok, and tried to go to sleep. The problem was, they kept all of the lights in the room on, and made a lot of noise, and I couldn’t sleep.

At some point, I believe I heard them saying that they’d leave after the bottle was done (I think it was around 11 at that point). Some of the adults started saying that they should go and stop disturbing our sleep. My dad told them not to leave yet. My mom kept coming over to me and saying that my sister was already asleep and that I should stop complaining to her. Every time she came to talk to me, I complained very quietly about it (she doesn’t drink).

Eventually, I got sick of it, and the adults seemed to be getting LOUDER and I got annoyed. I simply sat on the bed and stared at them. They started getting out soon after that.

After the adults left, my parents started calling me TA, and saying that I should’ve just dealt with it. They also said that they were planning on doing it again anyways, and that next time, I should be quiet and not do anything. I said that they should have let me sleep, especially because I had woken up early that day. We ended up letting it go and not talking about it.

The adults finished drinking quieter the next time, and I didn’t complain. However, I want to know if I truly was in the wrong. So Reddit, AITA?

