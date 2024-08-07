Teen’s Little Brother Steals His Hard Earned Money, So He Uses His Brother’s Phobia Of Clowns To Get His Revenge

Everybody has that one big fear that they’ve never been able to shake. Fire, the dark, snakes, or needles are all common ones.

But when this user’s brother stole the money he had been saving up and refused to apologize, he used his brother’s fear of clowns to get back at him!

Little bro stole my money so I got him back with his worst fear So recently my younger bro has really been annoying me, like he ate all the chips I bought for myself (with my name written on the bags). All the while slapping me randomly despite me not doing anything to him, stealing my stuff and hiding it in random places, etc Thing is, he’s scared of clowns, like super scared. He’s even scared of cartoon clowns! He even won’t watch Batman movies because he’s scared the Joker will be in them.

And when OP found a clown doll at a local store, he had the perfect plan…

Well about a month ago I was at a local thrift store and found a 2 foot clown doll. The thing was actually kinda scary. So I bought it and hid it in my closet thinking it would come in handy. Well a few days ago turns out my little bro stole all my money. He went to the mall with his friends and bought some shoes with the money he stole. I was really annoyed, but he wouldn’t apologize, even after I told my parents.

So when his little brother was at practice, OP laid his trap.

Later that night he was at football practice, while my parents were at a fancy restaurant, so I was home alone. Still mad at what he did, I decided to go in my closet and get out that clown doll, glued a knife to his hand, and hid it in my brother’s bed. Well later that night he got home and I was just chilling in the family room watching Power Rangers Ninja Steel on Netflix while eating a bowl of mint ice cream. Suddenly I hear a loud scream come from upstairs Yep, he found the clown doll.

Needless to say, OP’s brother was ready to jump out of his skin!

He was bone-white, and I couldn’t stop laughing and told him that is what he gets for stealing my money and for bugging me. He deeply apologized and begged me that as long as I don’t scare him with that doll again he will stop bugging me and give me his money from his piggy bank. I accepted, and then went back downstairs to finish what I was doing. So far, he hasn’t bugged me a single time after that incident.

And this all could have been avoided if OP’s brother hadn’t of stolen the money, or at least apologized to OP!

Reddit said that OP need to take it one step farther, and have the clown guard his room!

The creative minds of Reddit also suggested he add a motion activated speaker.

This user said that it was good that OP revealed the prank to his brother so he didn’t think he was in a horror movie!

But finally, of all the creative clown centered revenge users suggested, this one takes the cake!

“Hiya, Georgie!”

