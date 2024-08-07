Testy Neighbor Was A Jerk About A Parking Space, So They Taught Him A Lesson When They Had To Move Their Cars On Street Sweeping Day

I can’t imagine how awful the parking situation in San Francisco must be…

New neighbor is a jerk. “I live in San Francisco and as you might guess parking is limited, even in the outskirts of the city where I live. So I had just gotten home from work(late night I work in a bar) and there is this one spot in front of my house that easily fits two cars but my new neighbors feel like the whole space belongs to them. This is because they have a second driveway but no ramp up to it just sidewalk(not sure if legal).

However not usually a big deal because I will just pull in and block my driveway and if my roommate needs to get out I will move it. I have noticed though the second driveway is always empty. I have left friendly notes before and my roommate, the kindest person you could ever meet, had spoken to him earlier that night about pulling forward just a bit to fit more cars, but all he said in a harsh, not my problem, **** off, tone was I was here first and I need to be able to back out. I had already had a long not great shift at work and this made me mad just because my roommate was so mad and she never gets mad. So what I decided to do was set my alarm wake up early on four hours of sleep and wait for the trash and street cleaning to come which happens every Tuesday for me and makes it illegal to park on my side of the street. So bright and early he moves his car to his normally abandoned driveway to wait for them to pass.

However I was up and waiting too. The street sweeper passes me first as it always does so I had the advantage. I had already placed my car waiting and swooped in right as it passed blocking his second driveway and his car. He was not happy as you could imagine saying back up so I can get out. All I had to say was I was here first and it’s not my problem. I also don’t need my car till next Tuesday so he is stuck for a week. Shouldn’t have been such a jerk to new neighbors and also the nicest roommate I have ever had.”

The parking wars continue…

