Cashier Wouldn’t Listen So A Customer Got A Kick Out Of Proving Him Wrong In Front Of Others

Some people get so focused on a goal and are so convinced that other people don’t know what they’re doing, that they get tunnel vision.

It just so happens that this type of person also doesn’t like to listen.

Take a look at this inevitable counter-productive outcome.

“You Must Use The Self-Checkout” Yes Sir But it’s Not Going To Work I was at a local gas station and it has a self checkout system. It also takes food stamps. You have to go to the to the register, not the self-checkout, to use the food stamp card. I was there today with a food stamp card getting me some lunch and the guy was manning the self checkout it came to my turn.

The cashier was off-course on autopilot.

Cashier: You must use the self checkout. Come up now or leave. Me: yes sir I walked up and scanned my items and tried to use my food stamp card and like I knew it would it did not work. Cashier: What is going on with this dumb thing?

The customer put him back on course.

Me: (Showing him my card) Sir, I was trying to tell you I have a food stamp card. I have to use the regular register Cashier: Come over here and let’s get this over with next customer can use this one. I walked over paid for my items and left. All I could do is walk out the door and laugh.

Here’s what folks are saying.

I’m glad, although I don’t know if you can get healthy food there.

I bet. It seems he hates his life.

I have the same question. This was super rude! Report him.

Self-checkout is much faster. You’re waiting in a line just because you want to be waited on?

I find it funny, too, but I see it as more on this need to feel superior to a clerk and enjoy being served.

I hope this guy gets reported.

How can people be so rude?

