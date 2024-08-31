Customer Demanded His Internet Service Be Cut Off Immediately, But Called Back When He Realized He Wanted To Use It

For some reason, a lot of people treat customer service agents like absolute garbage.

Whether it’s a power trip or a misunderstanding, they still need to do their job and be professional.

Check out this very satisfying resolution.

“Turn my service off, RIGHT NOW” ok. I work for a major cable internet , tv and home phone provider. The department I work in is responsible for either saving a customer or turning their services off. A call came in transferred from our tech support team and by this time the customer had already been on the phone for an hour.

The tech agent was able to get service back up and running but he was now asking for a large credit for 1 day of service out.

Sparks fired from the get go.

As soon as I got on the phone, this customer started making demands. I tried to calmly explain to this very rude man that I could not credit him over $200 for one day of service, but would be more than happy to process a credit more appropriate. He declined, and again demanded that his service be turned off “IMMEDIATELY.” I reiterate the immediately part to him and he says yep, right now.

He didn’t return the fire with words, but instead with action.

I turn off all his services right there that very second. He starts screaming that he was “watching that” and “what am I going to do without internet”. I told him that I was only doing what he asked. I restored his service and gave him a credit appropriate to his 1 day outage, which we figured out was user error on his end.

Here’s what people are saying.

Empathy goes a long way! It’s also just the decent thing to do.

Haha! I love being sarcastic on the phone.

Many bullies will retreat when you put them in their place.

He needs anger management.

If only! Haha

I’m lovely on the phone, unless you cross me.

We all have those days.

