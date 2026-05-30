When a Woman Asked Her Sister for Market-Rate Pet Sitting Pay, the Backlash Fractured Their Family

Asking for a raise is uncomfortable in any context, but asking your sister for one apparently comes with a whole different set of consequences.

A woman who had been dogsitting for her sibling on a regular basis was dealing with a longer commute, recurring sinus infections from a dog she was allergic to, and a daily rate that her coworkers laughed at when they heard it.

She looked up the market rate, did the math on what the arrangement was actually costing her, and asked if there was any room to adjust.

But instead of hearing her out, her sister called it unsupportive and her parents said she should be doing it for free.

She wasn’t trying to start a fight, she was trying to make her kindness feel less like a financial penalty.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITA: Dogsitting for my sister My sister asks me to dogsit for her and her husband every time she goes on a business trip. Many times her husband goes with her as he works remotely while on the trip. I love her animals — they are so sweet, and I get their house to myself, which is nice.

There are quite a few downsides too.

But I find that I get very depressed being there because it gets lonely quickly, and I do better living with others like I do at home. I am super allergic to her dog but I try to make it work. However, a few times I’ve gotten sinus infections.

There’s also the matter of her commute.

Additionally, my drive to work increases and I have to sit in traffic for up to 45 minutes sometimes just to get to and from work, which eats up gas. I’m also on a bunch of committees at my job that require meetings throughout the week, which means my drives are longer and more frequent than if I were at home.

So soon others in her social circle start to get in her ear.

Recently, some coworkers asked me about my pay for dogsitting for my sister, and when they heard the rate she was paying me, they joked that I was being “ripped off.” I explained that it was for my sister and that I was doing a favor.

But she couldn’t shake the comment and started doing some research.

But once I looked up prices for “live-in dogsitters,” it bugged me a little bit. I get it’s a favor for family, but it’s also out of my way for work, and the allergies and depression are a real problem sometimes.

So her friends push her to set some boundaries.

My friends suggested I ask for a raise to see if it could make it feel more motivating. The last time I was there I got $170 for 11 days.

Her parents, of course, think otherwise.

My parents think I should be doing it for free, even though it sometimes costs me more to stay there than what I’m getting compensated for — gas and food. My friends are saying I should be paid more than the current rate of $15-$20 a day.

So when she finally brought this to her sister, she wasn’t happy, which only makes her dilemma even worse.

I brought it up to my sister and she was livid, saying she felt I was being unsupportive and that it’s expected as a family member to be paid at a discount when you’re doing a favor. I feel torn right now. I wasn’t trying to be a jerk, but I feel like I just strained our relationship for asking if a raise was possible. AITA for asking for a raise?

At a certain point, her sibling can’t expect her to sacrifice this much for free.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

What did Reddit have to say?

Covering in an emergency is one thing, but that’s not what’s happening here.

The negatives are definitely outweighing the positives here.

This user shares what an actually good gig could look like.

This woman really needs to push for better pay.

A “family discount” should feel like you’re doing someone a small favor, not getting totally ripped off at every turn.

Ultimately, between the sinus infections, extra gas, longer commute, and depression spiral, this woman had to ask herself what she was actually gaining from this arrangement. The chump change she was receiving wasn’t cutting it anymore.

If her sister actually valued her time and her dignity, she would be happy to at least discuss the raise, but instead she shut it down on sight.

This sibling is just going to have to find another sitter — and the next one won’t be near as cheap.