‘The dealership I bought it from screwed me over.’ – Hydrogen Car Owner Shows How Insanely Expensive It Is To Fill Up His Hydrogen-Powered Toyota

Who’s ready to get educated about hydrogen-powered cars today?!?!

I know I am…because I don’t have a clue about these vehicles.

That’s why I’m grateful that a guy named Landon was nice enough to post a video on TikTok and fill me and others in with some info about these cars.

Landon drives a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai and he said part of his decision to get the car was because Toyota gave him a deal he thought he couldn’t pass up: six years of free fuel or $15,000, whichever he got to first.

But now he thinks he was scammed and he regrets getting the Mirai.

Landon said, “I like the car itself, but the dealership I bought it from screwed me over so now I have to pay for the fuel, out of pocket.”

He continued, “So now I have to sit and wait until it’s available again because this is the cheapest one that I can find. And cheap is $30 per kilogram, my car holds 5 kilograms.”

Landon said he paid $90 on this visit to the gas station and he didn’t even fill up his car all the way.

He added, “Let’s see how much I got in miles. 176 miles.”

176 miles for $90…ouch…

Check out the video.

Landon posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about why he decided to get the Mirai and how he felt he’s been screwed over.

He said, “They’re supposed to give me my money back for the fuel that I paid for out of pocket. Nothing. So, don’t buy this ******* car. Because it’s issue after issue after issue it’s the most inconvenient **** ever.”

This is what people had to say on Reddit.

This viewer said what a lot of us are thinking…

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

And this individual spoke up.

Hydrogen-powered cars still exist? That’s news to me!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.