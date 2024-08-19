A Nurse Who Trained Her Was Extremely Vindictive and Cruel, So When She Started Taking Classes For A Promotion, She Reported Her For Cheating And Got Her Booted

When you are new to working in an industry, you often need to rely on more experienced people to help you find your footing.

What happens when the person who was supposed to be helping you was actively working against you the whole time?

That’s what happened to this young nurse.

Let’s see how she responded.

You ruin my dream, I’ll ruin yours When I was in nursing school, my dream was to become a nurse anesthetist (CRNA). In order to get accepted into anesthesia school, you (almost always) have to have a couple years of ICU experience first.

My first job was in mental health for a year, and then I was fortunate enough to be hired into an ICU. My preceptor was NASTY to me.

Just very condescending, would berate me to the point where other nurses were like “maybe you should bring this into one of the rooms,” etc. She would send long emails to the nurse manager of everything I was doing wrong. Made me feel stupid for asking questions. It was just not a good experience. She was also very arrogant, saying how when she was new nurse in the ICU she got taken off of orientation early because she was just so good. She would also brag about her fancy expensive wedding that was going to be featured in a magazine.

I hated her. Her fiance was a CRNA, and it was also her dream to become a CRNA. She was in the process of applying to schools when she was precepting me, and would tell us how her fiance would help her take the knowledge quizzes that were part of the admissions process at some of the schools. So, I left that job after a month or so because I was so stressed, and ended up transferring to a different hospital. I harbored deep resentment for this chick, and would occasionally facebook stalk her. I learned she had started CRNA school at a college in Texas. They had uprooted their lives (they were married by this point) and moved from Florida to Texas so she could go to this school.

So, I sent the school an email, explaining how she had cheated on her admissions tests and that her husband helped her, and that this type of behavior is contrary to the values held by the school. She got kicked out.

