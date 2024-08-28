The Loud Music From Next Door Got Under This Neighbor’s Skin, So He Gave Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Loud party music is a common complaint among neighbors who wish to sleep soundly at night and wake up early in the morning.

Sometimes, people are so rude and insensitive they think they own the entire neighborhood!

This neighbor got really annoyed with the next-door’s blasting music, so he gave them a taste of their own medicine to see how they liked it.

Read on and find out what happened.

Neighbors won’t stop annoying the neighborhood, gets party ruined So I live near a house that is constantly getting rented out to people. The ones who rented it out this time around have been blasting music and partying into the late hours of the night. My town has a noise ordinance, but it only applies on weekdays, so the cops wouldn’t do anything when called.

The loud party continued the next morning.

The neighbors proceeded to blast their music into the late hours of the night, which was very annoying, since I had to go to work the following day. The next day, I thought it was over, since there was silence in the neighborhood once again. That was until about an hour ago, when they started blasting music again.

So, they had to do something about it.

This is the moment where I said, “Screw this.” I grabbed my guitar, along with my most powerful amplifier. I hooked it up, and waited until their music started. When it did, I countered with my own, to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Guests from next door started leaving.

Not too long after this, I could hear cars pulling out of their driveway. I listened closer and heard the guy who rented the house complaining to some other guy that “some jerk ruined their party.” Boo hoo!

And he was pleased with the result of his petty revenge.

So sorry that you can’t keep getting away with disturbing the peace and annoying the neighborhood. (This isn’t the first time it happened, and most likely won’t be the last). Long story short, I’m pretty pleased with this outcome, and will be more than happy to do it again the next time they want to be a nuisance.

That was fun!

