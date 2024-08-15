Neighbor Complained About Their New Fence, So They Had The City Come Out To Confirm It Was To Code. Then The City Checked The Neighbor’s Fence And It Was In Violation.

When moving into a new house, you want to do what you can to make friends with your neighbors as they will be around a lot.

What would you do if your first interaction with a next-door neighbor was them complaining about a fence you are having put in?

That’s what the woman in this story had to deal with – check it out.

Petty fence revenge After a lot of condo living I finally bought my first fixer upper house. It’s a nice big backyard and I have a dog so I wanted to put a fence up so I could easily let the dog outside and not worry about her becoming a gator appetizer with the canal in back. I had a survey done, contracted a fence company to put in the fence.

This should turn out nice.

We decided on PVC privacy fence in the front with locking gates and the sides are my neighbors fences on either side, and PVC chain link in the back. Here it is common for neighbors to share fence lines. The fence company put in the fence to code with privacy fence being five feet back from the front of my house.

Oh boy, Karen is on the warpath.

I went over to check on the fence project and before I even get out of the car my neighbor to the right, Karen, is banging on my car window. Karen is upset because the privacy fence now closes her off from a side gate in her fence next to her pool. I’m not living in the house yet as we are still doing renovations and it didn’t even register that she had a side gate. Karen says she’s going to call the city and complain.

Seems very reasonable.

I’m taken aback but I wanting to be a good neighbor, I arrange a meeting between myself, my general contractor, the fence contractor, and Karen. Karen declines to attend the meeting and sends her husband Richard. Richard is adamant that they should still be able to use that side gate even after we explain to him my fence has been done correctly to code and it’s a liability for me to have his pool and lawn guys crossing through my property to use that gate.

This is more than generous.

I offer to split the cost of relocating his gate to the front of his house and Richard refuses. Insists that I pay for his new gate and landscaping that would need to be done. I’m trying to be nice, but I’m not that nice. We just had our final fence inspection with the city which we passed. And the inspector noted their back fence is too close to the canal and took a bunch of pictures so they may get in trouble for that. So, today in my act of petty revenge I locked my side privacy gate and I’m going to plant some hedge plants in front to their side gate. Looking forward to seeing if the city makes them move their back fence.

Wow, this neighbor is sure starting things off on the wrong foot.

Take a look at what some of the comments have to say.

Wow, deal with your own issues first!

Lock it up and ignore the neighbors.

Yup, very rough start.

Yeah, years of dealing with these neighbors ahead.

Bad luck moving in next door to a major Karen.

The future doesn’t seem so bright.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.