The Neighbor’s Daughter Stole Her Hair Dye From The Mail And Used It. Now Her Mom Is Demanding She Pay $200 To Have The Dye Job Professionally Fixed.

Some parents are so over-protective of their kids that its almost dumb how they react to certain situations.

This girl had to deal with an annoying mother whose daughter stole something…

…and then wanted someone else to pay to get it fixed.

Check out the full story!

WIBTA for not pay my neighbor to get her daughter’s hair professionally “fixed”? My (25F) neighbor (42F) has a daughter Ann (14F) who is a pretty nice kid. She comes over to say hi pretty often and I let her stick around an hour or two some rare days if I’m doing a project she might be interested in. An important thing to note is that I have neon dyed hair that I change frequently and Ann is enamored with it while her mom has commented is “immature.”

The kid really wanted her hair dyed!

Ann has asked me a few times to dye her hair and while I expressed that I was of the opinion that teens should be allowed control of their appearance. Her mom’s opinions seemed pretty staunch and it might be a better idea not to touch her hair until she’s an adult. Earlier today, I was working in my office when someone banged on my door.

UH OH…

It was Ann and her mother. Ann’s hair was a splotchy pink, hands and face stained, and cheeks beet red with tears. Her mom shoves a box into my hands. It was a jar of hair dye and a USPS box with my name on it.

Things got worse…

I had ordered it last week as my current dye job is on the fade. To make it perfectly clear, I did not give this hair dye to Ann and her mom isn’t accusing me of such. Ann actually admitted to stealing it when the mail for our building came. Ann’s mom screamed at me and told me I encouraged Ann into this behavior and I was gonna pay every red cent to fix it.

She was willing to help the poor kid.

I said I had the supplies to fix it for Ann (aka get the stains off and even out the color using the remaining dye) but this wasn’t good enough and her mother wants $200 to go to her personal stylist and have it professionally fixed. I think this is beyond ridiculous for a couple reasons.

The mother was being way too UNREASONABLE!

The dye I use is very penetrating and there is QUITE A BIT OF IT in her hair. It isn’t going to just come out clean without significant chemical processing which will doubtlessly cause severe damage to her young hair and scalp. Plus, I hate to sound judgmental, but this woman does not have the hair of someone who has a high dollar stylist. I don’t think she’s even SEEN a stylist since the 2000s.

That sounds about right.

I know this lady pretty well and wouldn’t be shocked if she isn’t demanding a WAY astronomical dollar amount even though she plans to go buy a box bleach and ruin her daughter’s hair worse than a stylist might. I know that might happen anyway but I really don’t want to be responsible for that.

She’s contemplating.

I feel bad though and even my dad says I should just consider handing over the money. WIBTA if I don’t???

YIKES! That poor kid should have known better.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This person thinks the girl has a big heart for letting the theft go.

This user wants the little girl to feel threatened for her acts.

This person fully supports this girl!

This person has some important questions!

This person thinks the neighbor needs to rethink their parenting choices.

Yikes! That’s a lot of negative comments against the mother!

She needs to rethink her actions and her parenting.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.