Their Friends Flaked On Their Wedding Day, But Now They Want To Crash At Their House On A Trip. So She Pushes Back On That Plan, But Her Hubby Wants Them To Stay.

In friendships, it’s important make sure it’s not one-sided. This can lead to conflict and hurt feelings, especially on big days like weddings and vacations.

For this woman, her husband’s friend clearly doesn’t value their friendship the way they do, but wants to stay with them on a trip. Now, she doesn’t want to accommodate people who don’t care about them.

Let’s get the full story…

AITA for refusing to host my husband’s best friend and his family?

My husband has a childhood friend, both the same age. This friend had his wedding during COVID in 2020. Strict measures, you know the drill. At that time, we were living abroad, so crossing borders was nearly impossible. When he got the invite, we had only been together for a few months, so it was a fresh relationship (they invited him alone). I was working in a COVID ward and managed to get him across the border as a worker in a private car (about an 8-hour journey), and I also got him a PCR test 2 hours before departure (I mention this because the whole arrangement wasn’t easy). He attended the wedding with a gift (stayed with his parents, wedding was nearby).

Now, some time has passed…

Four years later, we were getting married in chateau (about 4 hours from both my family and his, so halfway) and invited the friend along with his wife and child. They said they’d come and make a trip out of it, exploring the area. He was the only friend for whom we paid accommodation right at the venue, just like for family (5* hotel). I was already struggling with this, as we had agreed not to cover accommodation for friends. It’s also worth noting that this friend is a teacher and the wedding was on a Saturday, a week before the end of the school year. A few days before the wedding, they called to say they wouldn’t come because he didn’t get leave for Monday and it wasn’t worth the trip for just a few days.

This was a big deal to them…

We ended up paying for the room since it was too late to cancel. We didn’t receive a gift or even a congratulatory card from them. Today, they wrote saying they want to visit because they’re going to an event in our city and would appreciate accommodation for them and his sister. I’m against it because I don’t see a reason to take leave, pick them up from the train station, and host them when I don’t view them as friends anymore (no contact throughout the year, no birthday or name day wishes). My husband disagrees, saying it’s his best friend and I’m preventing him from seeing him. AITA?

