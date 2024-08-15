Their Neighbor Put A Pile Of Snow Behind Their Car After A Storm, So They Recruited Some Friends And Got Even

I no longer live in a place that gets snow during the winter, but I spent many years of my life in Kansas City and Chicago and I remember the mornings when I had to dig my car out after a storm.

Snow Shoveling Revenge. “I live in Chicago, and a few years back we had a nasty winter with heavy snow followed by periods of very cold weather. My condo has a parking space for each of the residents. Mine was on the far left side next to our neighbors who had a large garage (big enough for 3 cars).

We had one of our biggest snowstorms of the year and I come out to go to work, and I see that the person in the garage took all the snow behind their car and just dumped it right behind my car, leaving around a 5 foot tall pyramid of snow behind my car. I look at this, and said, “**** it I’m working from home”. A guy I know in the building next to ours sees the situation and comes to talk to me about this. Turns out the neighbor who shoveled me in named Myrna was an epic ***** and did plenty of stuff to the other neighbors off, like letting her obnoxious kids play in the hallway. So my neighbor agrees to text me when she gets home, and around 10 at night we meet in the alley.

He brought reinforcements and we shoveled all the snow in our space back behind the garage trapping her in it. We then get a bucket of hot water and poor it on the snow, slightly melting the snow making a nasty layer of ice on top of the snow. The next morning I heard a lot of screaming in Spanish.”

