Their Roommate’s Boyfriend Used Their Spare Parking Spot Without Asking For Over A Year, And They’re So Fed Up With It They’re Thinking About Calling The Cops

AITA for not allowing my roommate’s boyfriend to park his car in our driveway? I am an undergraduate college student and live with four other undergraduate college students, all of us 20-22 F. We have a pretty decent 5 bedroom house with a small yard and 2-car driveway with a garage–which we use for storage. For a college town, we live in a pretty nice area, but parking can sometimes be a nightmare. All five of us have long-term boyfriends.

Four out of five of us have cars. When we moved into the house last summer, we agreed that the driveway spots would go to two of the roommates. Our fifth roommate, “A,” was one of the roommates that was promised a spot. Unfortunately, she was T-boned just before we moved in and her car was totaled. Even though she really needs one to get to her classes and internship, A’s parents do not want her to buy a new one and she can’t currently afford to buy one herself. Instead, she has her boyfriend drive her wherever she needs to go.

A’s boyfriend parks in the extra spot in the driveway whenever he comes over–and he is over for at least six hours a day, every day, and sometimes overnight. We (the four other roommates) have asked A and her boyfriend numerous times to park elsewhere–like, at least six or seven times. We have talked to both of them separately, and together, to no avail.

No matter the amount of conversations, A’s boyfriend continues to park his car in the one remaining driveway spot. This has been going on for almost a year. We (the four other roommates) have all told our boyfriends not to park in the driveway, and they have abided by our requests. A sees nothing wrong with this situation, as she was promised the spot at the beginning of the summer, and she thinks that since they’re “sharing” a car, he has a right to park there. However, since the circumstances just happen to be that she doesn’t have a car right now, the other four of us think that if the spot should go to somebody, it should be someone whose name is on the lease for our house, as three of us could REALLY use that extra driveway spot.

When A’s boyfriend isn’t parked there, we rotate who gets to use it–of course, this rarely happens. It got pretty heated today as one of my roommates came home to see A’s boyfriend in the driveway again, and she said that if it happens one more time, she will be calling the police.

I really don’t want the cops to get involved, but I am kinda fed up of him parking there, and feel a little disrespected that she won’t just ask him to move. Maybe I’m just being too harsh. Are we being unfair? AWTA?

