Grocery Store Customers Didn’t Seem To Mind Holding Everyone Else Up in The Parking Lot, So Another Customer Teaches Them A Lesson In Patience

If you are the type of person who can’t stand people walking or cycling in the middle of the road, with no regard for traffic, then this story from Reddit is definitely for you.

I mean, who does like that?

Aside from the people doing it, I guess.

Anyway, here’s an idea for some revenge!

People walking in middle of road So I was parked in the grocery store parking lot today and as I walked to the store I noticed two women walking in the middle of the road. It wasn’t that they were unaware, simply they didn’t care.

Those type of people are the absolute worst.

It didn’t affect me but people like that are really irritating. People honked and they walked slower. No one could get around them simply because they were being nasty on purpose. I think someone asked them if they could pass.

To brazenly be in the way of traffic and double down when asked to move? That’s a choice.

I overheard one of the two women say, “In a minute, patience.” In other words, they didn’t move.

Someone has to step in and give them a taste of their own medicine.

My petty revenge? I didn’t realize it until I came out of the store but they were parked next to me. I was unloading my cart and one told me to move; didn’t ask, told. NOPE. I unloaded the cart as slow as freaking possible.

Things you love to see.

The passenger needed in the passenger seat and needed me out of the way to get there. I simply smiled at her.

The cherry on top?

As I got in my car I overheard the woman complaining. Rolled down my window and smiled. “In a minute, patience.” If felt good. Not quite a Kathy Bates move but a petty one.

A round of applause for our author, I believe.

But let’s let the commenters of Reddit have their say.

Top comment has a creative solution to the problem.

Or maybe playing a musical interlude to interrupt their conversation?

Many could relate to people not paying attention when vehicles are present.

Some commenters brought up the fact that the pedestrian does have the right of way in a parking lot (though that doesn’t excuse them being rude).

Turnabout is fair play in this one, as these parking lot “Karens” got a taste of their own medicine!

Pay attention, people!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.