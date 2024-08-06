They Found Out Their Neighbors Stole Their Trash Can, So When They Returned It Full They Got Revenge By Dumping All The Trash In Their Yard

We talk a lot about parking wars, but there’s been a whole lot of trash wars happening on Reddit lately!

Petty, trashy revenge on a neighbor who stole my can… “I have lived here about two years. Some people who live around us are… well, not very considerate (gone through my mail, let their children run rampant outside, going into any yard they please, occasionally dropping a bag of garbage into our can or recycling bin-we will get to this later). Trash day here was Friday. Since it was gone when I went out that evening, I assumed my mom grabbed it (she lives with me). Whatever. Fast forward to today. I’m finally feeling better after having a nasty flu all weekend. Good enough to clean my house a little bit. I gathered all the trash… you can see where this is going….

The can was gone. I creepily prowl the neighborhood, checking cans. Then, I stop in front of the house with the annoying yappy dogs and kids. I have this feeling- seeing the garbage can across the yard. I walked up to the door and knocked… couple times. No answer. Ok. I return home and write them a note that basically said “hey that’s my garbage can and please return it by tomorrow or I will have to report it stolen…ps- it is clearly marked.”

Later tonight, it’s back! Yay! Just one problem…. It’s full. To the brim. These jerks filled it all the way up with cleaning their yard (tons and tons of kids toys and dog toys), as well as plenty of other things. CUE me fuming. Well, it’s been about… 20 minutes since I gingerly dumped the can over, sorted the recycling out to my own recycling bin, and then…. Tossed the trash into their yard. Thanks for my belonging, now take care of yours! …..why are people? I’m still mad and half expecting them to kill me.”

