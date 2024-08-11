They Helped A Neighbor Move His Busted Car, But His Wife Was Unhappy They Left Him Alone To Wait For The Tow Truck

When you’re young, you might hear the phrase “no good deed goes unpunished” and think it can’t possibly be true.

AITA for helping my neighbor push his car and then leaving? I live in a apartment complex; the parking lot has a terrible entrance: in order to exit the parking lot you have to traverse a small tunnel ( about 4-5 m long). A car is barely able to pass through the tunnel. A tow truck cannot.

A couple of days ago my neighbor came to knock at my door. I barely know him but he seemed like a kind person the few times I talked to him. He told me that he car was broken and asked if I could help him bring it to the other side of the tunnel, so that a tow truck could come and pick it up. I said sure. My cousin was with me at the time, so he came to help too. We pushed the car until the end of the tunnel and left it on the side of the road in a point where the road gets larger. The neighbor thanked us and we parted.

The next day her wife came to knock at my door. She initially thanked us for helping his husband but then she started scolding us when she found out we left her husband alone. Apparently the man suffered a heart stroke few weeks ago and he is not supposed to be left alone for prolonged period of time. I didn’t know this. He looked like a healthy man in his late 40s and he said nothing to us. We explained this to her and she said that even if we didn’t know that, we should have stayed with him. What if the tow truck had problem picking up the car? What if he had to move the car again? I tried discussing with her for a few minutes but to be sincere I had no strength to argue so I simply said I was sorry and dropped the whole thing. Now I’m curious though. AITA for leaving the man alone there and not waiting for the tow truck to arrive?

