They Hopped Fences Through Their Neighbor’s Yard Without Permission, So He Got Revenge By Giving It Right Back To Them

Some kids do rude things and their parents don’t do anything about it.

Most adults would shrug it off or at least deal with it with a conversation.

But some adults deal with these things by acting like children themselves.

See a perfect example below.

Neighbor got “revenge” on me and my family by walking in our yard Growing up, my parents’ backyard connected and shared a fence with 3 neighbors—next door, directly behind, and diagonally. I had friends who lived diagonally to us, so to get to their house I would hop the fence and take maybe 5 steps in the corner of the neighbor’s yard directly behind us.

It was business as usual at first.

I was probably 11 or 12 at the time, and my parents didn’t see a major issue with it since the property had about a half acre between the fence and their house. I did this a few times, then noticed something when I looked out the window one morning.

But then their neighbor’s inner child sprang into action.

I saw the neighbor who lived behind my parents walking straight through our backyard. My dad asked her what she was doing, and she sarcastically responded, “I’m just visiting my friend, this is a shortcut.”

Here’s what people are saying.

I’m not sure I buy this.

Some people are ok with it.

I don’t know that I would mind, but I also think kids should be raised to respect others.

I don’t at all condone what this neighbor did, but there are risks and stressors associated with being open to any kid any time and it’s okay to not want that.

Well, that was dark…

I love animals, but this would be a nightmare.

Adulting is hard.

So is being a kid, though.

