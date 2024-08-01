Dad Created A Beautiful Art Piece For His Son’s Nursery, But When His Sister Wanted One For Her Baby Too He Refused To Do It

As a dad, you’d give the best for your child.

In this story, the man is an artist and he created a wonderful masterpiece for his son’s nursery.

His sister got jealous though, and wanted one for her baby.

Read the story of a classic family feud below, and find out why he refused and never gave in to his sister’s request.

AITA for not making a name art piece for my future nieces nursery when my sister asked even though I made one for my son? I (27m) am about to become a dad. My wife Ellie (26f) is pregnant and our son is due in August. Ellie has always been really supportive of my art, something my family never was, including my sister Rebecca (32f). Rebecca is expecting a baby girl in October.

He made an art piece for their son.

Ellie and I had talked about me designing something decorative for our son’s nursery. And when we chose the name and talked about wanting his name in the room, I thought about something I could design and paint that would fit nicely. It took me a few weeks to finish because it’s big and detailed. But we love it. Ellie thinks it’s extra sweet because I made it for our son, instead of us buying something.

Rebecca was jealous of the art piece.

During our baby shower (we did a co-ed baby shower), we showed off the nursery and the art piece to some friends and family. Rebecca was among them. She was extremely jealous, and asked me why I never offered to make one for her daughter as well. I brought up the fact that Rebecca has always been so unsupportive of my art, the fact she always said it was a girly hobby or a gay boy’s hobby… And how she always backed our parents and other siblings in talking crap about my interest in drawing and painting.

She was very insistent.

She told me then she wanted me to make one, and asked what she’d need to get for me to do it. I told her I wasn’t going to make it for her. She decided to buy art supplies, and ask for it again anyway, and I still said no. I refused to take the art supplies. She left them in my house, and I promptly left them back in hers. I told her she was being too pushy about it, and should consider how she treats me before asking for something so time consuming to be done.

Then, she started saying mean things to him.

She told me I could do it for my niece, and accused me of caring more for boys than I do girls, of thinking girls aren’t worth the effort. She basically did the biggest reach known to man, and threw a lot of claims of sexism my way. But also said some pretty sexist stuff herself, like how if I’m going to do a feminine hobby, then at least I can let it benefit my family. I told her I didn’t want that attitude around my son, and I wanted her to stay away from me and my family.

Now, Rebecca’s husband is asking him.

Then, her husband contacted me, and we’ve always been cool and he’s less of a jerk than my sister. But he tried to sway me into doing it, and asked me not to be petty or unkind like my family has been to me (which made me realize I want none of them around my son). AITA?

Wow! Some family drama here. Let’s read the comments of other Reddit users on this story.

Another artist speaks up.

This user says it’s okay to say no.

LOL! Here’s a great response to his sister.

Spot on!

Finally, this user says he deserves better than all of these.

They don’t deserve your artistic talent, my guy.

Focus on your son and wife, and create more art pieces for them.

