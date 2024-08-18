Dad Grabbed An Impromptu Lunch With His Daughter, Thinking His Wife Would Appreciate Not Having To Pick Her Up. But His Wife Is Mad That He Changed Plans Without Telling Her.

Planning out your day can be difficult, and when plans change, it can be really annoying.

When a change in plans actually gives you fewer things to do, it shouldn’t be a big deal though, right?

That is what this guy was thinking, but his wife is still mad.

Check it out.

AITA for doing something for my wife that she says caused her to rearrange her plans? I have a child who works this summer half days at my office.

How sweet.

I decided to take my daughter to lunch today to talk with her and spend time with her, then ran her home. We text my wife to let her know that I’m bringing her home, and she doesn’t have to come get her, as was the plan.

What?

She is angry with me now. Said I should have told her this morning because she planned her day around picking up my daughter at lunch time. I took something off her plate. I didn’t know this morning, as lunch plans were last minute. She feels like I am in the wrong here. I’m confused.

I don’t see how she could be upset.

Am I in the wrong in any way? As I see it her plans could have gone as she planned, them, minus picking up a child. But somehow I brought her home and now my wife’s plans are screwed up and I’m the bad guy. What am I missing, if anything? AITA?

That is a weird reaction from his wife.

Let’s see if the comments can offer any insights.

Better communication would have helped, but being flexible is important too.

This is what I was thinking as well.

One less item on the to-do list.

Was he really helping?

This person points out that schedules are important.

Better communication is needed on both sides.

But he was just trying to do her a favor.

