She’s Heavily Tattooed And Wants To Know Why She Can’t Get a Job, And The Responses Were Pretty Intense

Even though everyone’s meant to have the same chance at getting a job, is it really true?

Job seeker Ash @ashxobrien, who’s heavily tattooed – including on her face and neck – feels this really doesn’t seem to be the case because she’s struggling to get hired.

She told how she didn’t get a job at T.J Maxx recently and believed it was down to her being heavily inked – though she stated the potential employer said this wasn’t the case.

Ash looked the picture of cool in her black dress, french bob, shades and tats, it has to be said but she felt her tats could actually be putting employers off.

She said: “It’s really starting to annoy me. So, I applied for a job at TJ Maxx a few weeks ago and they denied my application. They didn’t even call me, they just sent me some automated email.

“So, I went in today and said ‘What was the reason I didn’t get hired?’.”

The manager told her she didn’t have enough experience but she was angered that she wasn’t being given a chance to build up that experience!

She added: “I asked her to see if it was about my tattoos obviously. I know a lot of places don’t like tattoos. She said that wasn’t the reason. I don’t feel like that’s true… But whatever, I’ll leave it at that.”

In a stitch response another tattooed TikToker @svvampfae responds to Ash’s concerns.

She said the issue could be that Ash’s tats are “aggressive,” including what looks like a demon design on her neck.

She continued: “I want to discuss a couple of things that might help you understand your circumstances.”

She added: “You are a heavily tattooed person, as you know, but as another person had stitched in, your tattoos are very aggressive. They’re very aggressive-looking.”

She said: “And in a customer-facing basis, aka retail, that doesn’t always go over well. So that’s first and foremost, which I’m sure you know.”

But she wasn’t done there. She said Ash’s attitude is “really bad” and that if she came into her business after an interview or after applying for a job, she’d say “There’s the door.”

She added that a positive attitude was absolutely vital when looking for a job, above anything.

Let’s hope Ash finds a job soon and is able to pass on some tips to others!

To anyone looking for a job, don’t give up hope – keep trying! You’ll get there.

