Uncle Took His Nephew In After A Family Tragedy, And He Sent Him To Summer Camp For A Couple Weeks. But When A Rich Couple Offers To Pay For The Kid To Stay Longer, He Refuses Their Charity.

AITA for telling a couple that I’m not their charity case? “I’ve been raising my 8 yo nephew “Jack” after both his parents passed away in 2019.

His life changed dramatically.

I went from being a 34 year old bachelor to being a single dad overnight. I don’t regret it or anything but it has and does require a lot of sacrifice. My brother made good money and invested into a house before they passed away. It’s being rented at a loss because the rent is less than the mortgage and other costs but it will be worth a fortune when it is paid off. So I’m basically paying for an 8 yo and a house I don’t even live in. I also have Jack in a private school. This summer Jack wanted to go to a sleepaway camp. It’s for six weeks and I could only afford two even though it’s a three week minimum. He left last week. Out of the blue, the camp called me up and said someone wanted to sponsor Jack for the whole summer. I was confused.

They said a pair of “angels” heard of my hardship and wanted to help out. I said I wouldn’t even consider unless they told me who was paying for it. Eventually they said it was the parents of a boy who is an acquaintance of my son. They act like they’re better than everyone and come from old money. I’ve heard them say nasty things about the people that they’ve helped.

I reached out to them and said my finances are none of their business and I’m not their charity case. I’m not here to make feel better about themselves. They were taken aback by my response and asked me to think of Jack. I said your attitude proves my point. For the record, Jack has a fun summer planned out which includes many play dates and trips with his cousins and his other uncle is taking him to Legoland in a couple weeks. He’s not working in the mines this summer.

