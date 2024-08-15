Uptight Churchgoers Dispute Their Property Line With A Family, So They Put Up A Fence With Controversial Artwork To Teach Them A Lesson

Nothing quite stirs the pot with church goers than swimming in your family’s pool when you should be in church.

When the church began disputing the property line, the family made an artistic addition to their fence that made the congregation blush.

Read on to find out how it all went down!

Uptight Church Members This occurred about 15 years ago at our previous home in another state. The backyard of the home backed up to the parking lot and entrance to the local Church of the Nazarene. We had an in-ground pool installed in the backyard and the uptight and mostly Boomer-aged congregants didn’t like that me, my wife, kids that still lived at home, and young grandkids would be swimming on Sunday mornings or during the midweek evening service.

They refused to stay silent about their distaste.

It devolved into a property line dispute and I said, “Fine, you want to mess around and possibly try to have me pay for a boundary survey and legal fees?” Here’s my answer.

We put up a “temporary” 10’ high privacy fence far enough away from the disputed property line and had a very talented friend of ours paint “controversial” Renaissance-style figures on the side of the fence facing their church.

The church obviously disapproved.

They went absolutely crazy. They threatened with a civil lawsuit, but never followed through.

When they finally had a survey done, it was determined that about 500 square feet of their parking lot was actually on our property. They had similarly encroached upon the property line of two neighbors as well.

It benefitted the family beautifully, though.

I then notified them that they would need to start paying rent for that portion of their parking lot – $500/month. They paid for 3-4 months before reconfiguring their parking lot to actually conform to the property lines of my neighbors and us. We bought our present home about a year or so later when a better job was offered out-of-state. As far as I know, the fence and artwork are still there today.

They messed around; they found out.

Surely Reddit has a clever quip or two about the situation.

Take THAT, pious jerks!

What a bunch of hypocrites.

This redditor seems familiar with these kinds of people.

Ultimately, the church’s plans backfired spectacularly.

Sounds like they should have just minded their business!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.