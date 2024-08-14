When A Bartender Refuses To Serve Soda To A Minor, His Sibling Changes The Order And Makes The Bar Waste Drinks

There’s nothing better than spending the day at a beachside pub. That is, unless you’re thirsty and rules are standing in your way.

How upset would you be if you sent your underage sibling to get drinks for both of you, but the bartender refused? Would you go grab the drinks yourself, or would you do something slick to get them back?

In the following story, someone finds themselves in this exact predicament. Let’s see what they did.

They wouldn’t serve soft drink to a minor so I let them waste 2 drinks. One day, my brother and I went to a beachside pub early in the day. It was literally just the two of us in there. I was 18, and he was 14. I gave him some cash and asked him to grab us a couple cans of Coke. The bar tender huffed and said they don’t serve minors and sent him away.

Here it comes.

So, I then walk over, and they have a smug look on their face while they crack open the two cans of coke as I’m arriving at the bar. I then said, “I’ll have 2 lemonades, thanks”. The look, the questioning, the jaw drop. It was so satisfying.

Well, rules are rules.

