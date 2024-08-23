Sailor Heard That His Superior Wanted A Specific Car, But Since He Thought He Was A Jerk He Got Petty And Bought It First.

It’s generally pretty rude to swoop in and snatch something away from someone else.

Bought a car to spite someone who wanted it. “About 20 years ago, I was a Navy pilot going on my first deployment, flying helicopters off of a destroyer. Over the small flotilla of ships in the Med was a commodore. A commodore is a captain who is given command of multiple ships.

This commodore, who I shall call Chuck, was also a complete jerk. Here are two examples of his behavior. One day after flying all morning, we were tasked with picking the commodore up from one ship and bringing him to our ship. Easy enough. It was about noon and we had not eaten. It is customary for ships to provide box lunches to flight crews if they land around a meal time, so we requested lunch. After we land, he keeps us waiting for about a half hour without shutting down before he gets onboard. During that period, someone brought out four styrofoam boxes with pizza in them. Score! They provided no explanation, never connected to the communications system, just put them in the cabin and left. So, we fly Chuck and his staff to our ship, shut down and offload everything.

The crewmen dig into the pizza, while the other pilot does paperwork and I rinse the engines. After I’m done, the OIC (our boss) comes to me and asks me what happened to the pizza. I explained that I think the crew ate most of it. I hadn’t had any yet. It turns out the pizza was for Chuck. He got angry and dressed down our OIC for “fostering thievery amongst his men.” I’m talking stand at attention and get screamed out dressing down. We of course tried to explain and apologize, to no avail. Chuck refused to be consoled.

So, the next time we flew into Souda Bay, we ordered a real pizza from an actual pizza joint and brought it to him. He was not grateful. Didn’t even say thank you. Next: I brought with me on the cruise, a three man slingshot. One day during maneuvering drills (ship drivers doing silly formation things with their big boats) I and some of the guys break out the slingshot on the flight deck and start launching water balloons at the ship closest to us. We launched several and only succeeded in hitting it once, low near the water line. I’m talking an actual US Navy warship, a DDG guided missile destroyer. It got hit by one water balloon. Once again, our OIC got yelled at because his men were ‘endangering the lives of everyone on board his ship.’ I felt bad for getting our OIC in trouble, but seriously, what a jerk.

Anyway, before we left on that cruise I had put on order a Nissan 350z. It was the first year they were out. They came out in year model 2003, but this was in early 2002. So, mine is on order. After we get back from cruise, I get a call from the Nissan dealership saying they had a shipment in of 350z’s. None of them matched my order specs exactly, but I was welcome to come down and see if any of them would be acceptable and if so, I could have one of them immediately instead of waiting. So I head down to the dealership and the sales rep I’ve been talking to meets me and takes me to one of the cars on the floor inside that is close to my order. Everything but the color. I ordered silver and this one is maroon but everything else is the same. And who is standing there drooling over it? Chuck. I don’t think he recognized me. I was a relative peon compared to his worshipfulness and I was wearing civilian clothes. “Nice car!” I say to Chuck “Yeah, this is a beauty,” he replies. “It’s exactly everything I want. I’m going to buy this one.”

I nod thoughtfully and then wave over my sales guy. “I’ll take it. Let’s go sign papers,” I say. I smile at Chuck and take pleasure in his look of slack disbelief as the salesman slides a little sign that says “Sold” under the wiper and I go take care of the transaction. It was petty, but it felt good. **** you, Chuck.”

