When He Wanted Revenge On A Rude Neighbor And A Local Pizza Place, The Stars Aligned To Get Them Both Back At Once

You might as well knock two birds out of the sky with one stone, right?

Sure, why not?!?!

That’s what this person did when they had a beef with not only their neighbor, but the local pizza place as well.

Check out what went down!

Bad neighbor and rude pizzeria double revenge. “My neighbor down the road loves to sit on his porch and he’ll yell at people driving by.

Sounds like a great guy!

He’s flipped me off countless times and I’ve never spoken a word to the guy. Just a grouch that enjoys making other people miserable. I guess he cussed out my other lovely neighbor and that’s where I drew the line. Now there’s also a pizza place down the road that I used to frequent. I even knew one of the cooks by name cuz he’s my buddy. Well they got a new manager and the last time I ordered a pizza, my grandpa fell and I had to take him to the hospital.

Hmmm…

I called back within 5 mins of calling the order in and they refused to refund me or cancel. Fine. Petty revenge it is.

So a few days later I drive by and see Mr. Grouchy in his usual location. Once I got home, I called the pizza place with the *67 prefix so they couldn’t see my number.

He had it coming!

I then proceeded to order delivery for around $150 worth of pizza using the guys name, phone, and address I found in the phone book. I never saw what happened, but he stopped flipping people off and swearing them out. I hope he learned his lesson.”

Double revenge never felt so good!

Although it sounds like some Redditors weren’t buying it.

