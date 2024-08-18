Woman Caught Someone Selling Homemade Food That Was Actually From Popeyes, But That’s Okay With Her. – ‘I’d rather support a hustler trying to do something with their self.’

The hustle is real!

But it isn’t always legit…

A TikTokker named Sandra showed viewers what happened when she spent her hard-earned money on food from a woman who was trying to raise money to pay her bills by selling plates of food that she claimed were homemade.

Sandra said, “I’d rather support a hustler trying to do something with their self than give to someone with their handout” and she added that she forked over $25 for a plate of what she thought was homemade food.

She opened the food container and said, “Looks good don’t it? But don’t it look familiar?”

Ther was no denying it: this meal was from Popeyes.

Sandra said, “I can’t even be mad, bruh. All I could do is say I support the hustle. I been out-hustled.”

She also added that she’ll never get hustled again…

Lesson learned!

Check out the video.

This tastes familiar for some reason…

