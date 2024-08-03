Customer Shares An Awkward Experience With A Male Employee At An Ace Hardware Store. – ‘I don’t think that a female employee would have taken my response in that way.’

Oh, boy, here we go again…

A woman named Chloe shared a video on TikTok and talked about an encounter she had with a male employee at an Ace Hardware store that went sideways.

Chloe started her video by saying, “Maybe I shouldn’t have gone to Ace Hardware in a purple maxi skirt. That might have been my mistake.”

She explained that she was asked if she needed help at the store and she asked a man working at the store if he could help her pick out potting soil.

When she and the employee both reached for the bag of soil at the same time, Chloe said the man asked her if she wanted help carrying it and she said she could handle it.

Chloe said she only realized how heavy the bag was after she took it off the shelf and she awkwardly walked it to a register to check out.

As she waited in line struggling with the heavy bag, other male employees asked her if she wanted help but the employee she initially interacted with waved them away and said she was fine.

Chloe said, “He clearly was offended by my response to his question. I hope that’s the last time I have to interact with a man at Ace Hardware. I don’t think that a female employee would have taken my response in that way.”

Yikes! Not a good look for Ace Hardware.

Some men will never learn…

