Yogurt Fan Shares An “Instacart/Costco Life Hack” To Avoid Paying for A Membership
by Ashley Ashbee
It seems every business wants you to subscribe to get their product these days.
Sometimes it’s worth it and sometimes it isn’t.
For TikToker @tiffjessup, a Costco membership is “just dumb and a waste of money.”
In a video that’s gone viral on the platform, she shares how she gets Costco goods without a Costco membership.
Tiff explains her “life hack” while eating a coconut yogurt she purchased via Instacart.
It is a Costco product and she is “addicted” to it.
“If you want to try Costco or Sam’s Club stuff and you don’t have a membership, go on Instacart.”
Then she holds a box of yogurt she bought in front of the camera.
The text on the box is backwards, indicating she must be using the self-recording side of her camera.
It’s a sunny day and she’s recording outside.
The focus of her video shifts to the yogurt she’s eating while recording.
“****’s in a coconut shell, bro,” she says, while placing the shell in front of the camera.
“It’s so creamy and so good.”
Watch the full clip here.
@tiffjessup
instacart/costco life hack lol #instacarthacks #lifehack
Here’s what people are saying.
It was cool to see people helping each other figure stuff out.
Good thing this person clarified!
I guess it depends how often you use it and what you buy.
Sometimes you just need to crunch the numbers.
I love to see fellow Canadians in the comments!
I hate coconut, anyway.
