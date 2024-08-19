August 19, 2024 at 6:29 pm

Yogurt Fan Shares An “Instacart/Costco Life Hack” To Avoid Paying for A Membership

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

It seems every business wants you to subscribe to get their product these days.

Sometimes it’s worth it and sometimes it isn’t.

For TikToker @tiffjessup, a Costco membership is “just dumb and a waste of money.”

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

In a video that’s gone viral on the platform, she shares how she gets Costco goods without a Costco membership.

Tiff explains her “life hack” while eating a coconut yogurt she purchased via Instacart.

It is a Costco product and she is “addicted” to it.

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

“If you want to try Costco or Sam’s Club stuff and you don’t have a membership, go on Instacart.”

Then she holds a box of yogurt she bought in front of the camera.

The text on the box is backwards, indicating she must be using the self-recording side of her camera.

It’s a sunny day and she’s recording outside.

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

The focus of her video shifts to the yogurt she’s eating while recording.

“****’s in a coconut shell, bro,” she says, while placing the shell in front of the camera.

“It’s so creamy and so good.”

Watch the full clip here.

@tiffjessup

instacart/costco life hack lol #instacarthacks #lifehack

♬ original sound – tiff bish

Here’s what people are saying.

It was cool to see people helping each other figure stuff out.

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

Good thing this person clarified!

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

I guess it depends how often you use it and what you buy.

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

Sometimes you just need to crunch the numbers.

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

I love to see fellow Canadians in the comments!

Source: TikTok/@tiffjessup

I hate coconut, anyway.

