Yogurt Fan Shares An “Instacart/Costco Life Hack” To Avoid Paying for A Membership

It seems every business wants you to subscribe to get their product these days.

Sometimes it’s worth it and sometimes it isn’t.

For TikToker @tiffjessup, a Costco membership is “just dumb and a waste of money.”

In a video that’s gone viral on the platform, she shares how she gets Costco goods without a Costco membership.

Tiff explains her “life hack” while eating a coconut yogurt she purchased via Instacart.

It is a Costco product and she is “addicted” to it.

“If you want to try Costco or Sam’s Club stuff and you don’t have a membership, go on Instacart.”

Then she holds a box of yogurt she bought in front of the camera.

The text on the box is backwards, indicating she must be using the self-recording side of her camera.

It’s a sunny day and she’s recording outside.

The focus of her video shifts to the yogurt she’s eating while recording.

“****’s in a coconut shell, bro,” she says, while placing the shell in front of the camera.

“It’s so creamy and so good.”

