A Driver Bullies Him On The Road, So He Teams Up With Other Drivers To Prevent Him From Doing It To Anyone Else

Driving home can be pretty dull, unless you encounter road rage, something funny or some other drama.

There is usually nothing you can do about the nonsense on the road, but the drivers in this story found a way.

Check out what they did on the highway.

So this happened on my way home from work… On the highway home there is major congestion because it goes from 4 lanes to 3, and then about 300 feet later, 3 lanes to 2. Now here are the players. Me, in my Accord, a guy in front of me in an Acura, and two guys to our left, who we zipper in with, a Taurus and a Civic.

The macho behavior kicks in.

As we start zippering, this ********* lifted F250 driver muscles over on me, almost shoving me into the Taurus. So with the Acura in front of him, the Taurus beside the Acura, me behind the F250, and the Civic beside me, we make the next 45 minutes a hell for this man, not allowing him to bully anyone else.

Then it becomes something of a good samaritan story.

The highway is about 30 miles long and we forced that ****** to do 15 under the speed limit for about 20 of that. I wanted to share my experience of being an honorary big rig driver in my tiny Honda.

Here’s what people are saying.

I found it heartwarming. Sort of.

Just an ego check.

I like that this person make their own fun.

Is that all? Hmm.

Good question.

I hope the rest of his night was peaceful and calm.

He deserved it.

