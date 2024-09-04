A Fellow Student Bullied Her For Years, so She Made Sure To Get Even With Her In A Very Public Setting

Here we go again…

I got revenge on a long time bully one the very last day of high school. “I (23F) had a high school bully that was quite frankly relentless since we were in 7th grade. Now I know that it was very immature what I did but it gave me a laugh knowing I’d never see her ever again.

A plan was shaping up…

My elder sister came to visit and brought stink bombs – not the kind that needed to be lit, or the sprays. This stink bomb was in a thick glass almost bullet shaped casing. All you do, is step on it or sit on it and the liquid inside practically embeds itself into whatever object it touches before it dries. With the help of a friend, we were able to sneak it into the top small pocket of her bookbag. This is important to the story because she would always sit on her backpack since she didn’t like the way the chairs/benches felt on her. Don’t ask me why, I’m not sure.

It was all set…

But on graduation day that’s when we executed our plan and all we had to do was wait. They had us all in the gym to inspect our attire before the ceremony began. Well, little miss priss decided to sit on her bag while she was waiting and CRACK,BOOM! The stinkbomb broke and seeped through the bag and onto her gown. She had to do the ceremony smelling like straight sewage. Unfortunately the poor people beside her were gagging and almost throwing up during the whole thing. She never found out it was me but seeing her embarrassment was satisfaction enough for me.”

